South Korea's Maiden Moon Probe Enters Lunar Orbit After 5-month Journey

South Korea’s Moon mission ‘Danuri’ has entered the lunar orbit five months after it was launched by SpaceX on its Falcon 9 rocket on August 5. The mission involves a spacecraft formally named Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter (KPLO) and it lifted off from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station as South Korea’s first endeavour to explore the Moon.

The mission controllers, at 1.15 am IST on December 18, began the process of inserting the Danuri orbiter into the lunar orbit where it would begin its mission. According to the officials of the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI), the probe has travelled over 5.4 million km in its journey on a special and fuel-efficient path.

Moreover, the officials revealed in a statement, that the first maneuver of the orbit-insertion maneuver was carried out on December 18 and this process will continue through December 28 as the mission controllers have planned five engine burns to refine the probe's lunar orbit.

About Danuri

The Danuri probe, which weighs 678 kilograms, has been developed at a cost of $180 million and carries a suite of six instruments to study the Moon's magnetism, search for water ice in permanently shadowed craters and test a new experiment designed to improve communication services in space.

Among the science payloads is NASA's ShadowCam which will hunt for water-ice deposits on the lunar south pole. NASA is also offering its help through the Deep Space Network, which is an array of three massive radio telescopes in California, Spain's Madrid and Australia's Canberra and are used for communication with spacecraft.

The spacecraft will hover at an altitude of 100 kilometers above the lunar surface and is a significant step toward South Korea's future Moon landing mission planned for 2032. The country, which recently conducted a rocket launch earlier this year, also has ambitions to reach Mars in 2045, Space.com reported.