Space Anemia In Astronauts Can Threaten Mission Objectives, Study Finds

A new study conducted by experts from the Canada's University of Ottawa has found that astronauts lost 54% more red blood cells in space than they normally do on Earth. Published in the journal Nature Medicine, the study was conducted on 14 astronauts who were diagnosed with this condition known as 'space anemia'. Rehabilitation physician, researcher and lead author of the study Dr Guy Trudel said as per the University's statement:

Space anemia has consistently been reported when astronauts returned to Earth since the first space missions, but we didn't know why. Our study shows that upon arriving in space, more red blood cells are destroyed, and this continues for the entire duration of the astronaut's mission.

Red blood cell destruction continues even after landing on earth

It is evident that our body creates and destroys 2 million red blood cells every second here on earth, however, this rate was significantly higher in astronauts observed during the study. Scientists found that this destruction of red blood cells in astronauts was 54% higher, meaning their body was destroying 3 million red blood cells per second. Surprisingly enough, the measurements taken one year after the astronauts' arrival on earth showed that the destruction was still 30% than before their flight. Scientists were able to measure the destruction using their newly developed technique wherein they measured small amounts of carbon monoxide in the breath samples from astronauts. They observed that whenever a molecule of the red blood cell's pigment called heme was destroyed, a molecule of carbon monoxide was produced.

It is worth mentioning that this study cleared the debate around what space anemia really is. Previously it was thought of as a minor issue where astronauts lost 10% of the liquid in their blood vessels to adapt to the fluids shifting into the astronaut's upper body during their early days in space. It was also believed that their red blood cell count was back to normal after 10 days.

While having fewer red blood cells in weightlessness is not a problem, Dr Trudel said as per the statement, "when landing on Earth and potentially on other planets or moons, anemia affecting your energy, endurance, and strength can threaten mission objectives. The effects of anemia are only felt once you land, and must deal with gravity again". Emphasising the need to treat or prevent it, the scientists believe that finding a solution for the same can help both astronauts in space and people on Earth.

Image: NASA