Space Junk Alert! NASA Pitches For Legally-binding Treaty To Protect Earth's Orbit

As the space industry continues to flourish, NASA scientists and experts are urging for a legally-binding treaty to address the concerning issue of "space junk" and its potential threat to activities in Earth's orbit. The area surrounding our planet is becoming increasingly congested, with a staggering 9,000 satellites currently in orbit, as per a report from Space.com. The Eastern Southern Observatory has predicted that this number may skyrocket to 75,000 by 2030. While satellite technology offers numerous benefits, the rapid growth of the industry has raised concerns about the viability of Earth's orbit in the future.

The situation is exacerbated by the presence of defunct satellites that collide and break into smaller, harder-to-track fragments, further adding to the potential danger. According to Melissa Quinn, the Head of Spaceport Cornwall and one of the experts calling for a treaty to address the issue of space junk, satellites play a critical role in various aspects of modern life. However, the use of space for human benefit is in jeopardy due to the mounting amount of debris orbiting the Earth. Quinn emphasized the need for immediate action, urging world leaders to acknowledge the gravity of the situation and take joint responsibility. With over 100 trillion fragments of old satellites thought to be untracked, the risk of collision poses a significant threat to functional satellites. To avoid such collisions, hundreds of avoidance maneuvers are conducted annually.

A look at recent misses

In October of 2022, Space.com reported that the International Space Station (ISS) was compelled to take evasive action to avoid a fragment of space debris resulting from a Russian satellite that had been destroyed in a widely criticized anti-satellite missile test in 2021. This incident followed a situation in November of 2021, where the crew aboard the ISS had to take refuge in their transport spacecraft due to the space station coming too close to orbiting debris. Additionally, just this week, the ISS had to utilize its thrusters to maneuver out of the way of an Earth-observation satellite.

The NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory scientists, along with a team of experts from institutions such as the University of Plymouth, the Arribada Initiative, the University of Texas at Austin, California Institute of Technology, Spaceport Cornwall, and the Zoological Society of London (ZSL), have issued a compelling appeal for a treaty to address the pressing issue of managing Earth's orbit. The experts highlighted the critical importance of achieving a worldwide consensus on this matter, emphasizing the need for swift action.