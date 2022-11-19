Space Perspective Buys Ship To Offer Balloon Rides To Tourists For Rs 1 Crore From Oceans

US-based space tourism company Space Perspective has a new idea to enhance the experience of its tourists when they launch into space. The firm announced that it has acquired a vessel named Marine Spaceport (MS) Voyager that will be used to offer balloon rides to tourists from the ocean. Established in 2019, the company has plans to send customers to the edge of space in capsules attached to a balloon in 2024, with each seat costing over Rs 1 crore ($1,25,000). The company also accepts deposits of Rs 81,000 ($1,000) per Explorer seat.

Space Perspective adds the first ship to its fleet

The marine vessel acquired by Space Perspective has been named MS Voyager, inspired by NASA’s Voyager spacecraft which entered interstellar space in 2012 and captured the iconic ‘pale blue dot’ image of planet Earth. It also honours the Voyager 2 spacecraft which became the first man-made object to reach Neptune, which is the name of the company’s spaceship attached to the balloon.

(Interior of Neptune spacecraft; Image: Space Perspective)

While the amount paid for the vessel is undisclosed, it was bought from shipbuilder Edison Chouest Offshore and measures 292 feet (89 meters). The MS Voyager is equipped with two bow thrusters and two 360 degrees rotating stern thrusters for precise mobility and dynamic positioning for launch and recovery operations. According to the firm, the balloons will ascend to an altitude of 1,00,000 feet for a six-hour ride after launching either from MS Voyager or from land. The capsule will slowly ascend at a speed of 19 km per hour and climb above 99% of the Earth's atmosphere before touching down in the ocean following a two-hour descent.

"Removing geographic borders for launch and landing accelerates our mission of making this transformative experience more accessible to the world and international marketplace — safely, reliably and with minimal impact on our planet," Jane Poynter, Space Perspective’s founder and co-CEO, said in an official statement per Space.com.

Notably, the company says that its balloon rides would not require any special training which other companies such as Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic subject their customers to. However, the last two firms launch their customers beyond the Karman Line, the internationally recognised boundary of space that begins at 100 km altitude and the tourists experience micro-gravity. As for the launch costs, Virgin Galactic sells one ticket for a 90-minute flight for over Rs 3.6 crore ($4,50,000) whereas Blue Origin's tickets have ranged from zero to $30 million depending on the customers and other factors.