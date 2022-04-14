Space Perspective Releases 1st Look Of Its 'Neptune' Spaceship; One Trip Costs Rs 95 Lakh

US-based Space Perspective has unveiled the first look of its ‘Spaceship Neptune’ which would take its first flight in 2024. The space tourism startup , which was founded in 2019, aims to offer flights to the edge of space in a capsule suspended by a massive balloon. In its latest announcement, the company revealed that it has finished designing the interior the capsule.

Get your first look at the Space Lounge Interior. What makes Spaceship Neptune a spaceship unlike any other? Visit our website to explore all the details! https://t.co/DqhAhrdg0V pic.twitter.com/4j5cHRcP1Y — Space Perspective (@SpacePerspectiv) April 12, 2022

(Image: Space Perspective)

According to the company, it has designed the Neptune spaceship with a goal to create a welcoming interior. Interestingly, the capsule includes comfortable lounge chairs, mood lighting, and even plants and herbs such as lavender, basil, and rosemary that can be used in food and drink prep. In addition to this, Neptune also has a fully-stocked bar which Space Perspective says is "ready and waiting for champagne toasts at the edge of space".

The company says that Neptune "creates a calming environment in which to relax, and is the opposite of the bright white utilitarian interiors you find on other spacecraft". Other features of the spaceship are 360-degree panoramic windows which also reduce reflection and glare from outer space. "The only carbon neutral, zero-emission way to travel to space, Spaceship Neptune embraces sustainable materials throughout – including a bar handcrafted using proprietary materials recycled from the unique SpaceBalloon", the firm states.

Apart from all these exciting features, Neptune would also allow its passengers to customise the interior according to their choice. Needless to say, this would require shedding some extra cash, but the passengers would be able to decide the menu, the cocktails, the lighting and even their soundtrack. The spaceship will also be equipped with wifi for the connectivity along with cameras to capture the experience and a bathroom.

How much would a trip cost?

For each ticket aboard the Neptune capsule, one passenger will have to pay around Rs95 lakh ($1,25,000) for a six-hour trip. One can also book their first flight by depositing Rs7.6 lakh to Rs19 lakh ($10,000-$25,000). In October 2021, the company had revealed that it raised $40 million in funding and had already clocked in around 500 reservations at the time.

Image: Space Perspective