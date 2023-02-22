Space X And NASA Postpone Crew-6 Astronaut Mission Launch

Space X and NASA's Crew-6 mission has been scheduled to lift off at 1:45 a.m. ET on February 27 Monday instead of Sunday morning February 26. Initially, SpaceX's next astronaut mission to the International Space Station (ISS) known as Crew-6 was scheduled to launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, Florida on Sunday. However, a four-person mission flight would be put into orbit on Monday now. In this mission, NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg, the United Arab Emirates' Sultan Al-Neyadi, and Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev would be sent to the ISS for a roughly six-month stay.

Space X crew - 6 delayed by one day

A lengthy flight readiness review (FRR) was conducted on Tuesday, February 21, after which NASA and SpaceX decided to delay the liftoff by 24 hours. According to SpaceX's social media platform, Crew-6 Dragon had arrived at LC-39A ahead of the flight on February 19. Even NASA, on its social media, had announced that the new crew in the Crew 6 mission has been scheduled to be lifted off at 2:07 am ET (0607 UTC) on Sunday, February 26.

However, today, NASA has updated the mission launch timings. Taking to Twitter, NASA wrote: " UPDATE: NASA's @SpaceX #Crew6 mission to the @Space_Station is now scheduled to lift off no earlier than 1:45 am ET (0545 UTC) on Monday, Feb. 27, with live coverage beginning at 10 pm ET Sunday."

According to SpaceX and NASA representatives, the extra day would allow launch teams to work through a few minor issues with Endeavour and the Falcon 9. Further, during a post-FRR briefing on Tuesday evening, they shared that teams have spotted a potential issue in a Falcon 9 that recently launched a big batch of SpaceX's Starlink internet satellites to orbit.

"We have noticed that there was blending done in some areas on the liner, and we have some testing and analysis to go make sure that those are good for flight," said Steve Stich, manager of NASA's Commercial Crew Program, on Tuesday.



Further, he shared an example that the team members want to analyse the thermal performance of the "pod panels" that cover Endeavour's exterior. Also, they want to keep a check on the composite overwrapped pressure vessels (COPVs) in Falcon 9. Meanwhile, the vice president of build and flight reliability at SpaceX Bill Gerstenmaier said, during the post-FRR briefing: "I don't think those things will be a concern for the crew flight, but we don't take things for granted; we want to make sure they're really ready."