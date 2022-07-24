SpaceX Aces Another Mission After Breaking Its Record Of 31 Falcon 9 Launches In 2022

SpaceX, on Sunday, completed the 33rd mission of its year as it launched its workhorse Falcon 9 rocket with a fleet of 53 new Starlink satellites. The two-stage reusable rocket lifted off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Florida at 7.08 p.m. IST and aced another landing on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship floating in the Atlantic Ocean.

Falcon 9’s first stage has landed on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship pic.twitter.com/CEdw1kPSge — SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 24, 2022

After the landing, which occurred about nine minutes after the launch, SpaceX confirmed at 7.24 p.m. that all 53 of the satellites have been deployed in the low-Earth orbit (LEO). Notably, this was the company's first mission after it smashed its record of 31 launches which it made last year. The record-breaking mission was conducted on July 22 at 11 p.m. when the Falcon 9 launched with 46 Starlink satellites.

What's special about today's launch?

Meanwhile, the Falcon 9 booster used for today's mission flew for the eighth time. Previously, it has been used in two Starlink missions along with the GPS III Space Vehicle 04, and GPS III Space Vehicle 05 launches. Interestingly, it is the same booster that launched the Inspiration-4, the world's first all-civilian mission wherein four astronauts spent three days in outer space last September.

Another pioneering mission launched by this booster was the Axiom-1 (Ax-1) which saw an all-private crew spend around two weeks conducting experiments aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

As of July 24, the Starlink constellation has around 2,900 satellites in orbit and will significantly increase in number as SpaceX has regulatory approval to launch up to 12,000 satellites. Currently, the availability of Starlink services across the world has increased from 30 countries to 36 countries, as was announced by SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

Earlier on July 18, when his company tied the record for most launches in a year, Musk had tweeted that SpaceX had transported "about twice as much useful mass to orbit as rest of Earth combined" and that about 1000 times more mass to orbit each year is necessary to make humans multi-planetary.