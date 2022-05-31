SpaceX Awaits FAA License Post Environmental Assessment Of Starship Launch This Week

SpaceX awaits US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) decision on whether the Starship rocket should take off from Texas. The FAA is conducting an environmental assessment of a Starship launch that is targeted later this year from the Starbase in Boca Chica. In addition to this, the agency is also examining the issue of public safety and national security if Starship takes off for its first-ever orbital test flight.

The results of the assessment are expected to release on May 31 following which SpaceX might get a license to conduct the flight test. Initially, the assessment was supposed to be complete by last December but was delayed four times. However, the FAA has clarified in the past that completion of the examination would not guarantee a license to fly.

"The completion of the environmental assessment will not guarantee that the FAA will issue a license to SpaceX to launch its Starship/ Super Heavy vehicle. SpaceX's license application must also meet FAA safety, risk and financial responsibility requirements", the FAA said in a statement issued in March this year.

Starship rolled out to the launchpad

Hopeful about the first Starship orbital flight, SpaceX recently rolled out the first stage of the mega-rocket to the launch pad in Starbase, Texas. The company shared images of the Starship being hauled to the robotic launch tower with the super-heavy booster next to it. Starship is basically made of two major components, the first stage super-heavy booster and the second stage which is called Starship.

While the first stage will liftoff which powerful engines, it is the second stage that would be responsible for carrying crew and cargo to space. Starship, which would also be a reusable rocket, is being touted as the rocket fit for carrying humans to the Moon and eventually Mars. According to SpaceX, a fully integrated Starship rocket stands 120 metres tall and is capable of carrying 100 metric tonnes of cargo to space.

Individually, the Starship spacecraft has a propulsion capacity of 1,200 tonnes and a payload capacity of 100-150 tonnes depending on the orbit. Whereas the super-heavy booster has a propellant capacity of 3,400 tonnes and can carry payloads up to 7,950 tonnes.