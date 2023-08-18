SpaceX Brings Out Shiny Dragon Capsule Ahead Of NASA's Crew-7 Mission To ISS

SpaceX's brand new Dragon spacecraft has arrived at launch pad 39A in Florida ahead of the Crew-7 mission later this month. The mission is targeted for launch on August 25 at 1:19 pm IST from NASA's Kennedy Space Center to the International Space Station (ISS). Participating in this mission are four astronauts namely Jasmin Moghbeli from NASA, European Space Agency's (ESA) Andreas Mogensen, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, and Russian cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov. The crew will spend six months in space.

Besides, SpaceX also provided updates about astronauts of the Crew-8 mission who completed their first week of training in California. The Crew-8 mission is slated for launch in early 2024, most likely in February.

Crew-7’s Dragon arrived at Pad 39A in Florida ahead of its third mission to the @space_station. As teams prepare to launch Crew-7 and safely bring Crew-6 home, the Crew-8 astronauts completed their first week of training in California pic.twitter.com/BpEc6k6ZSj — SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 17, 2023

The Crew-7 mission

The Crew-7 is the seventh crew rotation mission to the ISS which SpaceX will launch for NASA since 2020. After its launch from Florida, the Dragon spacecraft will dock with the space station at 11:32 am the next day, NASA said and replace members of the Crew-6 mission which launched in February this year.

[ Konstantin Borisov, Andreas Mogensen, Jasmin Moghbeli and Satoshi Furukawa (left to right) inside the Dragon spacecraft; Image: NASA]

NASA's Moghbeli will be launching her first-ever spaceflight as the mission commander and she will become the second Iranian-American in space after space tourist Anousheh Ansari who flew in 2006, per Space.com. NASA says she is a decorated pilot in the Marine Corps and has more than 150 combat missions and 2,000 hours of flight time in over 25 aircraft to her name.

Her teammate Mogensen was selected as an astronaut by the ESA in 2009 and was the first Danish citizen in space in 2015 as part of the 10-day space station mission. He will serve as a mission pilot for Crew-7. For JAXA's Furukawa, it will be the second spaceflight and he will serve as a mission specialist. He spent 165 days aboard the space station as part of Expeditions 28 and 29 in 2011. He was selected as an astronaut in 1999 and is an expert physician.

Another member making his first trip to space is Roscosmos' Borisov who will serve as a mission specialist for Crew-7. During their stay aboard the ISS, the crew will conduct more than 200 science experiments and technology demonstrations which include studying microbial samples, human response to spaceflights, and effects on astronauts' sleep in space among others.