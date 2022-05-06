SpaceX Capsule Carrying 4 Astronauts Of Crew-3 Mission Returns To Earth With Splashdown

A SpaceX spacecraft carrying four astronauts of the Crew-3 mission returned to Earth with a midnight splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday. Less than 24 hours after departing the International Space Station (ISS), the three US astronauts and one German in the SpaceX Dragon capsule were bobbing off the Florida coast near Tampa. NASA's Crew-3 commander Raja Chari, pilot Thomas Marshburn, mission specialist Kayla Barron and European Space Agency's (ESA) Matthias Maurer were aboard the Dragon capsule. "It’s the end of a six-month mission, but I think the space dream lives on," Maurer said, as per the Associated Press (AP).

After completing a charter mission to the station for a trio of businessmen, SpaceX brought up their US and Italian replacements last week. In less than a month, there have been two crew launches and two splashdowns. Ever since starting to ferry astronauts for NASA, Elon Musk's company has sent 26 people into orbit in less than two years. There were eight space travellers among the 26. "That was a great ride. Only one complaint- these water bottles are super heavy," stated Chari, the Indian-origin NASA astronaut, after being reintroduction to gravity.

NASA's Marshburn describes space station as "a place of peace"

While tensions between the US and Russia have grown as a result of the Ukraine war, the astronauts have stood by their Russian crewmates and vice versa. According to NASA officials, flight controllers in Houston and Moscow continued to work together as usual. NASA's Marshburn described the space station as "a place of peace" when he handed over command earlier this week, and believed that international cooperation would be its lasting legacy. Meanwhile, the new commander, Russia's Oleg Artemyev, also emphasised "peace between our countries, our friendship" in orbit and referred to his crewmates as brothers and sisters.

About Crew-3 mission

It is significant to mention here that the Crew-3 astronauts had launched to the space station on November 11 for a mission that lasted for about six months. Part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program, the mission was launched in SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. During the course of their stay, the astronauts conducted a number of science experiments and ensured their completion before heading back to Earth. ESA's astronaut Maurer was also supporting a number of European experiments which he carried with himself under the 'Cosmis Kiss' mission.

(With inputs from AP)

