SpaceX Directed To Make 63 Changes By FAA Before Next Starship Test Launch

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has directed SpaceX to take 63 corrective actions before it could launch its Starship rocket for the second time. On Friday, the FAA closed its investigation into the Starship launch mishap, which took place during its first ever orbital launch on April 20. The launch proved destructive as it punched a hole in the launch pad, sent boulders flying miles away from the launch site in Boca Chica, Texas and caused a rain of debris after the rocket exploded over the Gulf of Mexico.

SpaceX has a fully stacked Starship rocket (comprising first stage Super Heavy Booster and second stage Starship) ready at the launch pad. On Wednesday, company CEO Elon Musk said that the rocket is ready for launch, however, the FAA notice is likely to have postponed the mission by a few more weeks.

The corrective measures listed by the FAA includes "redesigns of vehicle hardware to prevent leaks and fires, redesign of the launch pad to increase its robustness, incorporation of additional reviews in the design process, additional analysis and testing of safety critical systems and components including the Autonomous Flight Safety System, and the application of additional change control practices." The regulatory body also reiterated that SpaceX "must implement all corrective actions that impact public safety."

SpaceX issues statement after FAA's order

Testing development flight hardware in a flight environment is what enables our teams to quickly learn and execute design changes and hardware upgrades to improve the probability of success in the future. We learned a tremendous amount about the vehicle and ground systems during… pic.twitter.com/kzMEBHwWyz — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 8, 2023

SpaceX released a detailed statement about what went wrong during the first flight and the changes it has made since then. The company revealed that the first launch failed when the Starship rocket was at an altitude of approximately 39 km. "During ascent, the vehicle sustained fires from leaking propellant in the aft end of the Super Heavy booster, which eventually severed connection with the vehicle’s primary flight computer," SpaceX said.

This anomaly caused the Autonomous Flight Safety System (AFSS) to automatically issue a self-destruct command as the vehicle deviated from its flight path. SpaceX said it is implementing a full suite of system performance upgrades unrelated to any issues observed during the first flight test and elaborated the new technologies it has incorporated.

"SpaceX has built and tested a hot-stage separation system, in which Starship’s second stage engines will ignite to push the ship away from the booster. Additionally, SpaceX has engineered a new electronic Thrust Vector Control (TVC) system for Super Heavy Raptor engines," the company said in its statement. It also mentioned the flame-deflecting water deluge system which has been added to the launch pad to save it from getting destroyed again.