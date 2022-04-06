SpaceX Donates 3,667 Starlink Terminals Worth $10 Million For Internet In Ukraine: Reports

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID), in its report released on April 5, informed that a total of 5,000 Starlink terminals have been delivered to Ukraine for communication services in the country. According to USAID, SpaceX donated 3,667 terminals and the internet service itself whereas the additional 1,333 terminals were purchased by USAID. The report further revealed that the donation, which was made through a public-private partnership with SpaceX amounts to a total of $10 million.

"The Starlink satellite terminals will enable unlimited, unthrottled data connectivity from anywhere in Ukraine. The terminals will allow public officials and critical citizen service providers to continue to communicate within Ukraine and with the outside world", the USAID statement shared by space reporter Joey Roulette read.

The organisation also disclosed that it has been closely working with humanitarian partners in Ukraine ever since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a military invasion on February 24. USAID further informed that the communication assistance is to help Ukraine respond to cyber attacks, disinformation, threats to the energy sector, essential health needs and ensure the uninterrupted functioning of the Ukrainian government.

SpaceX's Starlink assistance to Ukraine

Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 26, 2022

It is pertinent to mention here that SpaceX activated its Starlink satellites for providing internet services in Ukraine last month when the country's Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov approached Elon Musk for help. Fedorov had said that Russia's attack on Ukraine crippled its communication systems following which the internet satellites were activated in the region. In the following days, SpaceX sent more Starlink terminals to connect with the internet satellites.

Recently, Musk had warned that the satellites might get hacked and his prophecy came true as he later confirmed the same. However, he revealed that SpaceX has managed to keep the hackers from disrupting Starlink services in Ukraine. With over 2,000 Starlink satellites launched so far, Musk said that his company is targeting to activate 4,200 more in the next 18 months.

Image: AP/Shutterstock