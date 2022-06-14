SpaceX Dragon Capsule Launch To International Space Station Delayed Till July 11

In another setback to NASA’s cargo resupply mission, the agency on Monday announced that it will be launched no earlier than July 11. The mission named CRS-25 involves sending an uncrewed Dragon capsule to the International Space Station (ISS) atop SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. This is the second instance when NASA has postponed the mission, the first being from June 10 to June 28.

The Exp 67 crew enjoyed a quiet Monday as @NASA and @SpaceX target no earlier than July 11 for the launch of the next Dragon cargo mission. https://t.co/svJlsH5bYR — International Space Station (@Space_Station) June 13, 2022

Hardware problem with Dragon capsule persists

“NASA and SpaceX officials met today to discuss the initial findings from additional inspections and testing of the Dragon spacecraft after teams measured elevated vapor readings of mono-methyl hydrazine (MMH) in an isolated region of the Dragon propulsion system”, NASA said in a statement.

The reason for delaying the CRS-25 from June 10 was elevated vapor levels of hydrazine- the propellant used by Dragon's Draco thrusters. “After offloading propellant from that region [of Dragon's propulsion system], SpaceX was able to narrow down the source of the issue to a Draco thruster valve inlet joint”, NASA further said.

“Teams will now remove the specific hardware to replace it ahead of flight. NASA and SpaceX are now targeting no earlier than July 11 for launch of the CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station”, the agency added. Notably, all the events related to the launch will be aired live on NASA’s official website, its official application and its YouTube channel.

The forthcoming launch will mark SpaceX’s 25th resupply mission to the ISS in addition to five crewed launches the company had conducted for NASA since 2020. The Dragon capsule will liftoff with several new experiments and goods for the Expedition 67 crew which is already carrying out multiple science missions in zero-gravity.

Following Dragon’s arrival at the ISS, the experiments list would include manufacturing concrete for making bricks on the Moon, developing a system for reversing the ageing process and mapping dust rising up to the Earth's atmosphere.