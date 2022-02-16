SpaceX Falcon 9 Debris Set To Crash Into Moon Is Actually Chinese Rocket Junk: Report

Astronomer Bill Gray, who first identified a rocket chunk headed to collide with the Moon as a SpaceX Falcon 9 booster stage, has now said that the object might not be SpaceX's at all. Following a correction in his calculations, Gray has now revealed that the debris set to slam into the lunar surface is from the Long March 3C rocket, that was launched by China for the Chang'e 5-T1 mission in 2014. Gray, who oversees the Project Pluto software used to track near-Earth objects, revealed that the anomaly in his calculation was pointed out by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) engineer Jon Giorgini.

"Prompted by Jon's e-mail, I dug into my e-mail archives to remind myself why I had originally identified the object as the DSCOVR stage in the first place, seven years ago. I did that digging in full confidence it would prove that the object was, in fact, the DSCOVR second stage", Gray wrote in an update in his blog. "In hindsight, I should have noticed some odd things about WE0913A's orbit", he added. WE0913A is the temporary name Gray gave to the object.

The crash is still likely to transpire on March 4

The misidentification does not change the fact the rocket stage would strike the lunar surface on March 4. Gray wrote in his blog, "I would regard it as fairly convincing evidence. So I am persuaded that the object about to hit the moon on 2022 Mar 4 at 12:25 UTC [ 5:55 pm )IST)] is actually the Chang'e 5-T1 rocket stage." As for the SpaceX Falcon 9 booster stage, which was previously assumed as the crashing object, was launched in 2015 and reportedly weighs over 4 metric tons. Meanwhile, the reason for the space junk lingering in space and heading towards the Moon is the same. Gray had revealed that the rocket stage's inability to escape the gravity of the Earth-Moon system trapped it and made it float freely in-between.

Image: Unsplash