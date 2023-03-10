SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launches 40 OneWeb Internet Satellites To Orbit From Florida

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched 40 broadband satellites of United Kingdom-based company OneWeb on Thursday, and then came back to Earth right on time. According to Space.com, the two-stage Falcon 9 took off from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on the afternoon of Thursday.

Its first stage headed back to Earth and arrived at the landing pad in merely 7 minutes and 50 seconds after the initial launch. Thursday marked the 13th launch and landing operation for the specific booster, as per a description available on the SpaceX mission website.

"The first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched GPS III Space Vehicle 04, GPS III Space Vehicle 05, Inspiration4, Ax-1, Nilesat 301, and seven Starlink missions," the company said. The mission, named OneWeb 17, involved the deployment of OneWeb satellites in small batches. It was carried out to facilitate OneWeb's goal of constructing a constellation of over 600 satellites in the low earth orbit (LEO).

Falcon 9 first stage landing at LZ-1 pic.twitter.com/Svzgyczfo5 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 9, 2023

OneWeb on mission to build satellite constellation

The mission brings the total number of satellites in the network to 582, and only one more mission of the same kind would be enough for OneWeb to reach its desired goal of completing the constellation. "The launch will enable the company to continue expanding services around the world as it grows its fleet and seeks to initiate services for more partners around the world, providing internet connectivity to unserved and underserved rural and remote communities and businesses," the company said on its website.

Previously, OneWeb sought the help of Russia's Soyuz rockets to head to orbit. However, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war forced it to seek other options last year. It then struck a deal with SpaceX and NewSpace India Limited (NSIL). So far, the company has flown thrice with the former on Falcon 9 rockets and once with the latter on an Indian GSLV Mark III vehicle.