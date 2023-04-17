SpaceX Gets Clearance From FAA To Launch Starship Rocket As Soon As Monday

Elon Musk's SpaceX has been given a green light to launch its Starship rocket system for the first time this week. According to reports, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a licence to the space firm to launch its most powerful rocket system. The rocket has met with all safety and environmental requirements. Starship is set to blast off for theorbital test from Brownsville, Texas, on April 17, Monday. Starship will be carried ito space by Super Heavy prototype called Booster 7 from a launch pad in Brownsville, US.

The launch of the mega-rocket, which is considered the “humanities vehicle to Mars", has been delayed multiple times over the course of many months. As per the SpaceX website, the deep-space rocket is expected to liftoff from Space X’s launch facility in Texas.

Starship, world's biggest and most powerful rocket system set for launch

Starship, the world's biggest and most powerful rocket system has been resting on the super heavy booster unveiled in 2019, that has an estimated height of 120m. Once launched the mission will focus on taking satellites into orbit and later launch the astronauts to the moon and the Red planet Mars. SpaceX's launch this week only has a 50% chance of success, Musk was quoted as saying by Sky News. There is, however, an 80% chance that it will touch down on the orbit by the end of the year. Super Heavy booster is equipped with 33 rocket engines. It had one other stationary launch in February 2022. Rocket system's second stage will carry the crew to the voyage in space in future. It will later complete the full orbit of the Earth, before re-entering the atmosphere and plunging into the Pacific Ocean.

The first stage will be discarded in the Gulf of Mexico. If Monday's launch is delayed for some reason, FAA has suggested Tuesday and Wednesday suitable for another try. NASA is also looking forward to ferry astronauts to the surface of the moon on Starship within a few years. The space agency is planning to ink up with its Orion capsule in lunar orbit and Musk wants to use Starships to send crew to Mars. The launch of the mega-rocket, dubbed as the “humanities vehicle to Mars," has been delayed multiple times over the course of many months. SpaceX website suggests that the deep-space rocket is expected to liftoff from Space X’s launch facility in Texas assuredly on Monday.