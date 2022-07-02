SpaceX Gets Nod From US Govt To Bring Starlink Internet Services To Planes, Ships & Trucks

The US government has paved the way for SpaceX to use moving vehicles to deliver its Starlink-based internet services, which is a significant victory for Elon Musk. The company's plan to increase its broadband offerings on moving vehicles was granted approval by the Federal Communications Commission. As it pushes its constellation of satellites into Low Earth Orbit (LEO), SpaceX will now be able to offer internet services on commercial aeroplanes, ships, and trucks thanks to the new approval.

The FCC's approval was accompanied by the statement that read, "Authorising a new class of terminals for SpaceX's satellite system will expand the range of broadband capabilities to meet the growing user demands that now require connectivity while on the move."

Further, the approval confirmed plans outlined in SpaceX's request for approval earlier this year. Starlink has long sought to expand its customer base from individual broadband users in remote, internet-poor locations to enterprise customers in the potentially lucrative automotive, shipping, and airline sectors. Starlink is a rapidly expanding constellation of internet-beaming satellites in orbit.

SpaceX has been testing Starlink terminals designed specifically for aircraft under FCC licence

On Gulfstream jets and US military aircraft, SpaceX has been testing Starlink terminals designed specifically for aircraft under an earlier experimental FCC licence. The types of vehicles Starlink was anticipated to be used with in accordance with Thursday's authorisation were aircraft, ships, big trucks, and recreational vehicles, according to Musk, the founder and CEO of SpaceX. Just a few weeks ago, SpaceX overcame a significant obstacle when the US government completed an environmental review of its enormous, futuristic Starship base in Texas.

Now, the leading aerospace company has received yet another authorisation. The environmental review was for the proposed SpaceX Starship spacecraft and Super Heavy rocket programme in Boca Chica, Texas, about 1,000 miles west of Cape Canaveral, where SpaceX launches Nasa astronauts and supplies to the International Space Station.

The Starship, which is nearly 400 feet (120 metres) tall, is the most potent rocket ever constructed and is designed to ferry passengers to Mars and the moon. It will be used by NASA for an astronaut lunar landing that is scheduled for no earlier than 2025. According to the environmental review, the launches can only take place on five weekends a year and not on 18 designated holidays.

Image: AP