SpaceX Ingites Starship Engines; Moves Closer To First Orbital Launch Of Mega-rocket

SpaceX, on Wednesday, fired up the first and second stage of its Starship mega-rocket ahead of its orbital test flight. The static fire test saw a prototype of the Super Heavy Booster 7 ignite its Raptor 2 engines at SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas in the early hours of August 10.

Apart from the first stage booster, SpaceX also ignited two Raptor engines in the second stage Starship spacecraft. Starship consists of two components – the Super Heavy Booster and the Starship spacecraft – which when combined complete the rocket which stands 120m (394 ft) tall.

Static fire test of two Raptor engines on Starship 24 pic.twitter.com/NNpViztphI — SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 10, 2022

Taking to Twitter, SpaceX revealed that the teams fired up just one engine on the Booster 7, a move inspired by the recent fiery incident. During SpaceX’s previous attempt for a static fire test, the Booster 7 was engulfed in flames after an explosion, which CEO Elon Musk said resulted from starting all the engines at once.

Team at Starbase completed a single Raptor engine static fire test of Super Heavy Booster 7 on the orbital launch pad pic.twitter.com/16R7eE985V — SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 9, 2022

While the upper or second stage is equipped with six engines, the Booster 7 has 33 engines, each capable of producing 230 tons of thrust. The recent development marks a significant step toward Starship's test flight which is being delayed last December. In June as well, Musk had claimed that the rocket would be ready to fly in July; however, it turned out to be just another bold prediction that failed to materialise.

With the recent tests, Starship has inched closer to its orbital launch wherein it will circle the Earth once before splashing down in the Pacific Ocean near the Hawaiian island of Kauai.

Busy day for SpaceX

At 4;27 am IST today, SpaceX conducted another crucial mission by launching the Falcon 9 rocket with 52 new Starlink satellites. With this successful mission, the company has now added over 2,200 satellites in the Starlink constellation which would provide low-latency, high-speed internet in remote areas of the world. Currently, Starlink is operational in only 36 countries, a majority of them being in Europe, as well as the North and South Americas.