SpaceX Lands Falcon 9 At Sea After Delivering The Heaviest Communication Satellite; WATCH

SpaceX successfully launched 34 Starlink satellites along with the AST SpaceMobile passenger satellite in the early hours of September 11. The two-stage Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center at 6:50 am IST in what was the 14th flight for this booster, the highest-ever achieved by a SpaceX rocket. Roughly nine minutes after the launch, the Falcon 9 rocket landed on the A Shortfall Of Gravitas droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

Soon after the launch, SpaceX shared a video of the Falcon 9 booster's landing after delivering the heaviest and largest commercial communication satellite array sent to space.

Falcon 9’s first stage has landed on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship – completing SpaceX’s first 14th flight of a first stage booster pic.twitter.com/F6Stba4bU3 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 11, 2022

SpaceX's historic mission

Besides 34 satellites for its Starlink constellation, the Elon Musk-owned firm carried a prototype of the BlueWalker 3 satellite which weighs 1,500 kilograms and required five precise engine burns for its deployment, which was confirmed at 9:08 am by SpaceX. According to a report by Space.com, the satellite will measure 693 square feet (64 square meters) when fully unfolded and is meant for a technology demonstration to provide global cellular phone service directly to users from space.

"The reason why our satellite is large is because in order to communicate with a low-power, low internal strength phone, you just need a large antenna on one side with a lot of power, and so that's a critical part of our infrastructure," AST SpaceMobile Chief Strategy Officer Scott Wisniewski told Space.com.

Falcon arching to orbit pic.twitter.com/m7grug8FV9 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 11, 2022

With a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) license to test BlueWalker 3's service in Texas and Hawaii in the US, the company has plans to test the satellite across six continents in the next few months. Moreover, AST SpaceMobile aims to launch five more massive satellites next year and ultimately develop a constellation consisting of at least 100 satellites like the BlueWalker 3.

Apart from SpaceMobile, T-Mobile has also partnered with SpaceX to provide satellite internet directly to smartphones and eliminate zero coverage zones across the world. According to Elon Musk, his company would launch bigger satellites for stronger connectivity, however, the initial data speed would be around 2 to 4 megabits.