SpaceX Launches And Lands Third Falcon 9 Rocket In Three Missions Within 36 Hours

SpaceX, at 9:57 am IST on June 19, achieved a major milestone as it launched a two-stage Falcon 9 rocket for the third time in just 36 hours. The latest launch was a commercial mission wherein the rocket lifted off with a communications satellite Globalstar FM15 from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. About nine minutes after the launch, Falcon 9's first stage booster landed on the 'Just Read The Instructions' placed in the Atlantic ocean off the coast of Florida.

Falcon 9’s first stage has landed on the Just Read the Instructions droneship pic.twitter.com/3Mqa22OWqw — SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 19, 2022

Following the launch, at around 11:52 pm, about two hours after Falcon 9's liftoff, SpaceX confirmed the deployment of the satellite which was developed by a Louisiana-based company GlobalStar.

SpaceX aces three missions in 36 hours

The first of the tripleheader was launched on June 17 when the company's Falcon 9 lifted off carrying a new fleet of 53 Starlink satellites. Launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, it was SpaceX's 100th successful mission with a flight-proven orbital class rocket. Moreover, the booster used in that mission flew for the 13th time after being launched in nine separate Starlink flights along with missions like GPS III-3, Turksat 5A, and Transporter-2.

Notably, all three of the missions were launched from three different launch sites. The second, named Sarah-1, took off at 7:49 pm IST on June 18 from the Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. According to SpaceX, the booster used for the second mission was on its third flight and has been previously used in the NROL-87 and NROL-85 missions.

The third and final mission, named GlobalStar FM15, was launched from Cape Canaveral using a booster that lifted off and launched for the ninth time. Interestingly, the same booster was used to launch NASA astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) during Crew-1 and Crew-2. SpaceX revealed that this booster was also flown during SXM-8, CRS-23, IXPE, one Starlink mission, Transporter-4, and Transporter-5.