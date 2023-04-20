SpaceX Launches Falcon 9, Carrying 21 Starlink V2 Satellites From Florida

SpaceX successfully launched another batch of Starlink satellites on Wednesday, April 19. The Falcon 9 rocket, carrying 21 of SpaceX's new Starlink "V2 mini" satellites took off at 10:31 a.m. ET from the premises of the Space Launch Complex 40 at Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The launch took place after two slight delays earlier in the day for undisclosed reasons. Taking to Twitter, SpaceX wrote, " Falcon 9 delivers 21 second-generation Starlink satellites to orbit, completing SpaceX's 25th launch of the year."

Falcon 9 rocket delivers 21 satellites into orbit

According to the SpaceX live stream, after 8 minutes and 26 seconds of the launch, the first stage of the rocket landed on the autonomous SpaceX drone ship, A Shortfall of Gravitas nearby in the Atlantic Ocean. So far, this was SpaceX's 25th launch of 2023 and was Falcon 9 first-stage booster's eighth launch overall, as per the data provided in the broadcast. SpaceX has more than 4,000 Starlink satellites in orbit, however, it has been planning to boost the numbers. SpaceX has regulatory consent to launch more than 12,000 Starlink craft and has been seeking to add 30,000 more.

SpaceX's V2 mini Starlink satellites have been designed to be more powerful than earlier space flights and have allowed for more broadband capacity than previous generations, according to SpaceX. One can witness features like Hall thrusters, which are electric propulsion systems that offer over twice the amount of thrust compared to those aboard first-generation Starlink satellites, read the statement by SpaceX. These 21 satellites that have taken off would help bring broadband internet to remote or underserved locations around the world. However, one of the drawbacks of the number of satellites is that it interrupts scientific observations, which has been complained about by astronomers too. Further, SpaceX would be launching the company's massive Starship rocket, which is currently scheduled for Thursday, April 20. This launch would pave the way for the new era of human space flight and is considered the world's most powerful rocket.