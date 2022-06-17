SpaceX Launches 'Falcon 9' With 53 New Starlink Satellites In 100th Successful Mission

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 completed its latest mission wherein it launched a new fleet of Starlink satellites on June 17. The two-stage rocket lifted off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 9:39 p.m. IST in what was the company’s 100th successful mission with a flight-proven orbital class rocket. Starlink is the satellite internet-providing company which is operated by SpaceX, which has launched over 2,300 such satellites so far.

Following the liftoff, the second stage booster aced its landing about nine minutes later at the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship stationed in the Atlantic ocean. "Falcon 9’s first stage has landed on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship – marking SpaceX’s first 13th flight of a first stage booster and 100th successful mission with a flight proven orbital class rocket! (sic)", the company wrote in its tweet.

SpaceX's schedule ahead

Notably, the latest mission named Starlink 4-19 was the first of three back-to-back launched SpaceX has planned. The next two launches are scheduled for June 18 and June 19. Interestingly, SpaceX is aiming to launch the three missions from three different launch pads.

While the recent one was conducted from the Launch Complex 39A of the Kennedy Space Center, the remaining two will be carried out from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, respectively.

According to SpaceX, the second mission will be conducted to launch a German military radar satellite whereas the third would loft a commercial communication satellite. As for the recent mission, it was this particular Falcon 9 booster's 13th overall flight. Previously, it has been used in launches for GPS III-3, Turksat 5A, Transporter-2 and nine other Starlink missions.

Starlink to expand its horizon

SpaceX is looking to expand Starlink's horizon and the satellite internet services might soon be available on cruise ships and airplanes. Recently, the Royal Caribbean Group has requested the same, in its recent filing dated June 10, requested the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to approve Starlink services on moving vehicles including its own fleet of cruises. The Royal Caribbean currently owns a fleet of 24 ships but the filing did not disclose the number of cruises Starlink will operate on initially. Click here to read more.