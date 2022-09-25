SpaceX Launches Falcon 9 With New Starlink Satellites, Lands Rocket At Sea; WATCH Video

SpaceX, on September 25, completed its 43rd mission of the year by successfully lofting 53 new Starlink satellites aboard a Falcon 9 rocket. The Falcon 9 lifted off at 5:02 am IST from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and aced another landing on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship roughly nine minutes after launch. SpaceX shared a video of the first stage booster touching down on the droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean. Check out the videos below.

Falcon 9’s first stage has landed on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship pic.twitter.com/nQDzzulOFk — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 24, 2022

At 5:18 am IST, SpaceX confirmed that all 52 satellites have been deployed, taking the total number of satellites in the Starlink constellation close to 3,000. Starlink, which is managed by SpaceX, aims to offer high-speed and low-latency internet via satellites that are launched in orbits ranging between 500 to 600 km above Earth. According to the company, the booster used for this mission flew for the fourth time as it has previously been used for SES-22 and two Starlink missions.

SpaceX is aiming to eventually launch as many as 42,000 satellites for its mega Starlink constellation, however, this plan has raised concerns among astronomers who recently complained about hindrance in outer space observations. In addition to this, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, on behalf of NASA, also submitted a letter to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) highlighting the threats Starlink satellites pose to other scientific activities.

Notably, these satellites have also crashed into Earth on multiple occasions, either due to atmospheric drag or being hit by geomagnetic storms. SpaceX, in its response, said that it is "deeply committed" to space safety and is investing significant resources to "meet or exceed" regulations. The Elon Musk-owned firm, meanwhile, is rigorously following the goal of over 60 orbital launches this year, almost double the record set in 2021 of 31 launches.

SpaceX's next mission

NASA - National Aeronautics and Space Administration and SpaceX are targeting no earlier than 12:45 p.m. EDT Monday, Oct. 3, for the launch of the agency’s Crew-5 mission to the International Space Station.



Learn more: https://t.co/6f1aOb5lrf pic.twitter.com/iuXtDwuPP3 — NASA Commercial Crew (@Commercial_Crew) August 26, 2022

SpaceX is now preparing to launch NASA's Crew-5 mission which would send four astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS). The mission is scheduled to take off on October 3 at 10:15 pm IST from the Kennedy Space Center. Notably, Crew-5 will make history as it would see the first Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina launch to space in a US-made commercial spacecraft. Tap here to read more about the Crew-5 mission.