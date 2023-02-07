SpaceX Launches Hispasat's Amazonas Nexus Mission To Orbit | Know About Communications Sat

SpaceX on Tuesday launched Amazonas Nexus, the new communications satellite of the Spanish company Hispasat. The mission was carried out successfully from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at the U.S. Space Force Station at Cape Canaveral (Florida) by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Taking to Twitter, SpaceX shared the video of the launch with the caption 'Liftoff!'.

In yet another tweet, the spacecraft manufacturer confirmed the deployment of Hispasat’s Amazonas Nexus.

With this operation, Hispasat has become the first satellite operator in the world to offset the carbon footprint derived from the entire launch process. Amazonas Nexus is a high-performance geostationary satellite that will enable high-speed internet access throughout the Americas, the North and South Atlantic corridors and points as remote as Greenland and the Amazon rainforest. It is specially designed to offer high-quality connectivity on aeroplanes and ships and will effectively contribute to an expeditious and efficient reduction of the digital divide in Latin America.

Amazonas Nexus - new communications satellite

This new satellite represents a technological breakthrough that reinforces Hispasat’s position at the forefront of the satellite industry. The project has been carried out with an investment of about 300 million Euros, which will be regained as soon as it is fully operational

The Amazonas Nexus, built on the Spacebus NEO platform of Thales Alenia Space, is equipped with a state-of-the-art Digital Transparent Processor (DTP).

It allows establishing one-hop communications throughout its coverage area and provides maximum flexibility that will facilitate its adaptation to changes in the demand for services over its more than 15 years of service life.It can reuse the transmission frequency and thus increase its in-orbit performance given its multipoint architecture.

It is an electric propulsion satellite and due to this-- it is lighter (4.1 ton launch mass) and reduces the cost of its launch into orbit, although its arrival in geostationary orbit will therefore be delayed until july.

After the final in-orbit tests, the satellite will be placed in its final position and will enter service.

The Amazonas Nexus has been manufactured at the Thales Alenia Space facilities in Cannes (France) and has a significant participation of the Spanish aerospace industry through companies such as Thales Alenia Space España, Sener, GMV and Aicox, among others.

All about Hispasat

Hispasat, Redeia’s satellite operator, works with the objective of helping citizens to overcome the digital divide and to promote the sustainable development of society. It is the main communications bridge between Europe and America as a broadband and connectivity service provider through its companies in Spain and Latin America, where its Brazilian subsidiary Hispamar is located. Hispasat is the main driver of innovation in the Spanish aerospace sector and is committed to sustainability throughout its value chain. These activities make it one of the world’s leading companies in terms of revenues in its sector.

