SpaceX Launches New Starlink Satellite Fleet In Record Making Falcon 9 Flight; WATCH

Image: SpaceX
Following the ambitious goal of 60 launches in 2022, SpaceX conducted another successful mission on May 6. The California-based aerospace firm launched a new fleet of Starlink internet satellites from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida Friday at 3:12 pm (IST). The Falcon 9 rocket liftoff from the launch pad in the 18th SpaceX mission of the year and made a marvelous landing on the droneship A Shortfall of Gravitas stationed in the Atlantic ocean. So far, SpaceX has launched over 2,300 Starlink satellites and plans to launch as many as 30,000 in total.
Liftoff! pic.twitter.com/SNuFjjKEnk— SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 6, 2022
Falcon 9’s first stage has landed on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship pic.twitter.com/Yvw0IDTGa1— SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 6, 2022
With the successful completion of the recent mission, the Falcon 9 booster rocket used for the flight has been flown a record 12 times. With this milestone, there are now three Falcon 9 first stage boosters that have flown a total of 12 times, Space.com reported. According to SpaceX, the booster used for the recent flight has previously been launched in the historic Demo-2 mission, which earned the company's NASA's approval for conducting manned spaceflights. In addition to this, the booster has also been used for six Starlink missions, along with ANASIS-II, CRS-21, Transporter-1, and Transporter-3.
While it was the 10th successful Starlink mission this year, the overall number of SpaceX's internet-providing satellites has reached 45 since 2019. The previous launch was on April 29 and the booster used in that mission also helped launch two important crewed spaceflights- Inspiration4 and the Axiom-1 along with the GPS III Space Vehicle 04, GPS III Space Vehicle 05, and one Starlink.
Additionally, the May 6 launch was the 151st Falcon 9 overall launch and the 17th re-flight of a booster this year. Besides, SpaceX is heading toward making the record for the 43rd consecutive booster landing and the 47th orbital launch attempt in 2022. Most recently, the California-based transported four astronauts for NASA under the Crew-4 mission, which was it's third in two weeks. SpaceX has been extremely busy with its missions this year as it brought back astronauts of the Crew-3 mission earlier today.