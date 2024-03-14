Advertisement

SpaceX has achieved a significant milestone with the successful launch of the third test flight of its Starship spacecraft, marking another step forward in its ambitious plans to transport astronauts to the moon and eventually to Mars.

The launch, which took place from SpaceX's spaceport, named Starbase, located in Boca Chica, Texas, saw the massive 120-meter system soar into the skies above the Gulf of Mexico. Weighing approximately 5,000 metric tonnes when fully fueled, the Starship entered space several minutes after liftoff.

Here is what you need to know

This test flight follows two previous attempts, both of which ended in explosions of the spacecraft's 33-engine booster, known as the Super Heavy, and the cruise vessel. Despite setbacks, SpaceX remains undeterred in its pursuit of developing a robust and reliable spacecraft capable of carrying up to 100 astronauts.

Stacked together, the Starship and its booster stand at an impressive height, towering over the iconic Saturn V rocket that propelled humans to the moon in 1969.

SpaceX's approach to testing is characterized by a tolerance for risk and a commitment to pushing its prototypes to the limit. The company believes that frequent flight testing is essential for gathering valuable data to refine and improve its rocket design.

In a statement released before the third launch attempt, SpaceX emphasized the experimental nature of these tests, stating, "Each of these flight tests continue to be just that: a test." The company acknowledged the inherent uncertainties of flight testing while underscoring the importance of learning from each iteration.

Despite the challenges and potential setbacks, SpaceX remains steadfast in its mission to revolutionize space travel and pave the way for humanity's exploration of distant worlds.