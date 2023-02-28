SpaceX Now Targets March 2 For Launch Of NASA's Crew-6 Mission After Recent Scrub

SpaceX is now targeting the launch of NASA’s Crew-6 mission on March 2 to send four astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS). According to NASA, the Falcon 9 rocket will lift off at 11:04 am IST from the Kennedy Space Center. Mission commander Stephen Bowen, pilot Warren "Woody" Hoburg, and mission specialists Andrey Fedyaev and Sultan Al-Neyadi are the ones who will depart for the ISS next.

Why was Crew-6 scrubbed?

The mission was initially scheduled for launch on February 27 but was scrubbed just 2.5 minutes before liftoff at 12:15 pm. In an update, NASA and SpaceX revealed that the scrub resulted due to an issue with ground systems, the rocket engine ignition fluid to be specific. This fluid, called the triethylaluminum- triethylborane (TEA-TEB) is a chemical which is used to ignite the nine Merlin engines of the Falcon 9 rocket's first stage.

Standing down from tonight's launch of Crew-6 due to a TEA-TEB ground system issue. Both Crew-6 and the vehicles are healthy and propellant offload has begun ahead of the crew disembarking Dragon — SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 27, 2023

Explaining the process of engine ignition, photographer Trevor Mahlmann shared a video of Falcon 9's engines being ignited with TEA-TEB. In his tweet, he explained that the green flash seen before the orange flames is the fluid undergoing combustion and igniting the engines.

TEA TEB is on the mind today, scrubbing Crew 6 overnight!



Here’s remote camera, slo-mo video I captured recently. When all goes well: each Merlin engine gets a little dose that spontaneously combusts with our atmosphere (bright green flash!) starting the engine. So cool🍀🚀 pic.twitter.com/y6sDAjKvHk — 📸Trevor Mahlmann (@TrevorMahlmann) February 27, 2023

The mission scrub came as a major disappointment as the four astronauts underwent weeks of preparations and were seated inside the Crew Dragon for over three hours getting ready for the launch. “I’m proud of the NASA and SpaceX teams’ focus and dedication to keeping Crew-6 safe,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. “Human spaceflight is an inherently risky endeavor and, as always, we will fly when we are ready.” Following the announcement, the propellant was offloaded from the rocket and the crew escape system was disarmed.