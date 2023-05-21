SpaceX Makes Fire Meet Water In Test To Save Launch Pad From Starship's Wrath; Watch

SpaceX is progressing rapidly in rebuilding its launch pad in Boca Chica, Texas, and in developing a new technology to mitigate the damage caused by Starship's first launch. The 394-foot-tall rocket lifted off for the first time on April 20 and carved a crater on the launch pad and caused severe damage to its surroundings. After assessing the damage caused, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk admitted that something needs to be done to protect the launch pad, and the answer is a water-cooled steel plate.

This plate will be placed under the launch mount, from where Starship will lift off, to absorb the flames from 33 of the rocket's Raptor engines. SpaceX, on May 19, tested a prototype of a water-cooled plate by blasting it with one of the Raptor engines.

Raptor test firing into a water cooled steel plate 🔥 pic.twitter.com/oXUp5PGqbf — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 19, 2023

After its April launch, Starship became the world's most powerful rocket as it produced more than 16 million pounds of peak thrust, which is almost twice what the Apollo-era Saturn V rocket by NASA was capable of. However, this amount of power punched a hole in the concrete launch pad and made huge boulders fly several kilometres away from the launch site. Musk, in one of his tweets, revealed that his team believed that the most durable form of concrete called Fondag would endure at least one Starship launch, but it did not.

Despite the severity of the damage (fire across a 3.5-acre area, debris rain after the explosion of Starship, and flying boulders), Musk was confident of launching the rocket again 'within 2-3 months' of the first attempt. However, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has stepped in to investigate the after-effects, and launching the rocket by the said time might no longer be possible. Notably, it was the FAA that gave SpaceX the license to launch Starship with a validity of five years and now it is facing a lawsuit by several environmental groups for the same.