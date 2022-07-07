SpaceX Prepares For Starship's First Orbital Flight; Rolls Out Prototype To Launch Pad

SpaceX has commenced preparations for its Starship rocket's first-ever orbital flight which, CEO Elon Musk announced, would be conducted this month. Earlier late Wednesday, the company shared pictures of the upper stage Starship being rolled out to join the first stage Super Heavy Booster at the launch pad in Boca Chica, Texas. Once the orbital flight is successful, SpaceX will scale up the Starship's production to transport cargo and humans to the Moon and eventually Mars.

Ship 24 was transported to the pad at Starbase in preparation for the first orbital flight test of Starship pic.twitter.com/xm5H8wBmUx — SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 6, 2022

Earlier on June 24, the Super Heavy Booster, which is one of the two rocket components and measures 230 feet or 69 meters, was transported to the Starbase launch pad. The booster as well as the Starship have been equipped with 33 and six raptors engines, respectively, and the two would be first fired up during a static fire test. Reports had also emerged that SpaceX might carry out "wet dress rehearsals", which is loading the rocket's tanks with propellants and conducting a full launch countdown before the actual liftoff.

33 Raptor engines installed on the Booster, 6 on the Ship pic.twitter.com/l7K6rH96qa — SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 2, 2022

Starship tests so far

The futuristic rocket has so far undergone multiple high-altitude tests but none of them crossed the ten kilometres mark. Just like the initial Falcon 9 tests, Starship's boosters have also ended up crashing multiple times during trials. Notably, the upcoming orbital launch would mark the debut of the Super Heavy and if successful, the rocket would be deemed fit for launching cargo and crew for future missions.

What's also worth noting is that the Starship is already booked for a crewed flight under the Polaris Program, which was announced by tech billionaire Jared Isaacman earlier this year. The crewed Starship launch with astronauts onboard is scheduled no earlier than 2023.

Meanwhile, SpaceX is also working to comply with the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) demands in order to procure a launch license for Starship. The FAA, last month, completed its inspection of the Starbase and the implications of a launch from the location. While the agency gave SpaceX a nod for the development of Starship, it also directed the company to take additional steps to further reduce the impact of launch on the environment.