LIVE: SpaceX Launches Its Most Powerful Operational Rocket; Falcon Heavy For USSF

The world’s most powerful operational rocket, SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy made it to the launch pad for its mission on November 1. It is scheduled to lift off at 7:11 pm IST from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center carrying two satellites for the US Space Force. Named USSF-44, this mission would mark Falcon Heavy’s first launch in over three years, the last being on June 25, 2019.

Taking to Twitter, SpaceX shared pictures of the rocket being rolled out to the launch pad followed by two of its side boosters. “Falcon Heavy rolling up the ramp ahead of tomorrow’s targeted launch of the USSF-44 mission; weather is 90% favorable for liftoff”, the company tweeted.

Falcon Heavy rolling up the ramp ahead of tomorrow’s targeted launch of the USSF-44 mission; weather is 90% favorable for liftoff pic.twitter.com/ZhLHUkSPKV — SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 31, 2022

In a second tweet, the Elon Musk-owned firm showcased the core stage of the rocket going vertical with two of its boosters attached on both sides. The Falcon Heavy has three boosters and all of them generate more than 5 million pounds of thrust at liftoff, equal to approximately eighteen 747 aircraft, with their 27 Merlin engines, SpaceX says.

Falcon Heavy going vertical at Launch Complex 39A pic.twitter.com/4rOUg5q2tY — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 1, 2022

According to the mission profile, the two satellites will be deployed into a geosynchronous Earth orbit. Before propelling the satellites into space, the two side boosters will separate from the core stage and land at SpaceX’s Landing Zones 1 and 2 (LZ-1 and LZ-2) at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. The central booster, however, will be allowed to crash into the ocean after spending its fuel.

The mission is to launch the TETRA-1 satellite which has been built by Millennium Space Systems, a subsidiary of Boeing, at an altitude of 35,786 kilometers. The satellite is reportedly aimed to “prototype missions and tactics, techniques and procedures in and around geosynchronous Earth orbit". You can watch the launch live by tuning in to the official social media handles of SpaceX as well as its official website. Information about the main satellite, the USSF-44 has been kept classified.

If everything goes according to plan, this would mark the fourth successful mission of the Falcon Heavy after its debut mission on February 7, 2018, when it launched a Tesla Roadster into space.