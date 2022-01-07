SpaceX Sends 49 Starlink Internet Satellites Into Orbit Marking 1st Launch Of 2022

On Thursday, January 6, Space X launched its first Falcon 9 rocket of the year 2022 from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, sending a new stack of Starlink satellites into orbit. The Falcon 9 rocket was launched at 4:49 pm EST, carrying a stack of 49 Starlink satellites. As per the reports of Space.com, during the launch broadcast, SpaceX engineer Jessie Anderson announced that Falcon 9 has successfully launched from Launch Complex 39 at Kennedy Space Center, carrying 49 Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit.

About 1 hour after liftoff, SpaceX tweeted that the 49 Starlink satellites had successfully deployed. With 31 launches in a single year in 2021, SpaceX set a new record of most launches in a year. SpaceX is expected to continue to strive to maintain its high launch rate this year.

35th dedicated Starlink launch since 2019

Thursday's launch is the 35th dedicated Starlink launch since 2019, according to Space.com. It is part of SpaceX's ongoing attempts to build and upgrade its Starlink broadband infrastructure. With this launch, the total number of Starlink satellites with flat panels has surpassed 2,000. It also supports the company's attempts to launch new satellites that have been improved over the years. The corporation outfitted the satellites with special laser links in order to allow them to interact with one another. Without having to rely on ground relays, the satellites will be able to communicate more effectively.

This launch will also take a different direction than previous flights, as the rocket was launched from the southeast coast of Florida rather than the usual northeast path. SpaceX is aiming for a parking location a few hundred miles above Earth, at an inclination of 53.2 degrees, which is one of five orbital shells the company is seeking to fill with 4,400 satellites, according to Space.com. These shells will be placed between 540 and 560 kilometres above the planet, at orbital inclinations of 53, 53.2, 70, and 97.6 degrees, respectively.

Two more Falcon 9 missions with Starlink satellites are planned

This month, two more Falcon 9 missions with Starlink satellites are planned, according to Space Flight Now. However, the launch dates were not revealed on Thursday from Kennedy Space Centre, Florida. Thursday's launch of SpaceX's Starlink marked the company's first launch from the southeast coast of Florida.

Image: @SpaceX/Twitter