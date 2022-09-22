SpaceX Shares Awesome Time-lapse Clip Of Starship's Booster Being Shipped For Upgrades

SpaceX’s Starship Super Heavy Booster, on September 20, underwent a static fire test and has now been transported to its factory for robustness upgrades. The test was carried out at Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, where the Booster 7 fired seven of its Raptor 2 engines ahead of its first-ever orbital flight planned for this year.

Taking to Twitter, SpaceX shared a time-lapse video of the mammoth Booster being rolled into the factory from the launch pad after a successful test fire. Watch the video below.

Booster 7 transported back to the Starship factory for robustness upgrades ahead of flight pic.twitter.com/NfMCsX0PrY — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 22, 2022

Standing 69 metres (230 feet) tall, the Booster is just a little shorter than the Qutub Minar (73 metres) and is equipped with 33 powerful Raptor engines. The Booster, during its launch, will be mounted with an upper stage ship, which is equipped with six engines, and together form the Starship vehicle. When put together, Starship measures 120 metres (394 feet) tall and according to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, the rocket will grow by five to 10 metres in the next few years.

Starship booster's static fire test

Super Heavy Booster 7 completed a 7 engine static fire test at Starbase pic.twitter.com/Ak84goSydZ — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 19, 2022

Learning from the previous mistake, SpaceX tested with Booster's engines by igniting just the seven engines instead of all 33 at once. On July 12, when the company conducted a similar test, the Booster caught fire, the cause of which was linked to the engine spin start test and made Musk vow not to involve all the engines in one go.

In the coming days, Booster 8 will be brought to the launch pad for a static fire test. Musk recently revealed that this will be followed by a 'wet-dress rehearsal' of a fully-stacked Starship where all the engines of the booster will be fired. The timeline for this, however, is unclear. All these preparations are being done for Starship's one-round trip around the Earth, which is being postponed since last December.

Currently, the mega-rocket is awaiting flight approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which in June gave a nod for Starship's development. Notably, SpaceX already has won several launch missions even before Starship's first flight. This includes two manned missions along with NASA's demand for a vehicle to transport crew and cargo to the Moon and back.

Image: SpaceX