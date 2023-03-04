SpaceX Shoots 51 Starlink Internet Satellites Into Orbit After Several Weather Disruptions

A large batch of Starlink satellites finally launched into orbit on Friday after experiencing recurrent delays over the week due to weather disruptions. At around 1:38 PM EST, Elon Musk's spacecraft company SpaceX lifted off a Falcon 9 rocket that was topped with 51 satellites. The mission took place at the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

According to Space.com, the Falcon 9's first stage returned to Earth nearly nine minutes after the launch took place. It landed on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship that was docked in the Pacific Ocean near California coast. The launch came after experiencing a series of delays this week.

Initially, SpaceX aimed to carry out the mission on Tuesday, but later postponed it to Thursday. Finally, the launch was shifted to Friday due to "unfavorable recovery weather conditions", SpaceX said in an update on Twitter. The launch was the 12th one for the specific booster, according to the company.

Watch Falcon 9 launch 51 Starlink satellites to orbit → https://t.co/bJFjLCiTbK https://t.co/cOTL4JDPKn — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 3, 2023

Due to unfavorable recovery weather conditions today, team is resetting Falcon 9’s launch of Starlink from California for Friday, March 3 at 10:38 a.m. PT https://t.co/Wy2uOHdez4 March 2, 2023

SpaceX makes 12th Falcon 9 booster launch

"This was the 12th launch and landing for this Falcon 9 first stage booster, which previously launched Crew-1, Crew-2, SXM-8, CRS-23, IXPE, Transporter-4, Transporter-5, Globalstar FM15, ISI EROS C-3, and now three Starlink missions," it said in a description of the launch on its official website.

The mission came merely days after another Falcon 9 lifted off 21 V2 mini-satellites of Starlink on February 27 from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Similar to Friday's flight, the mission encountered "a space weather concern" and was delayed by about five hours.