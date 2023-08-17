SpaceX Submits Final Report On Starship's Fiery Launch Attempt To The FAA

SpaceX has submitted the final investigation report to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of its Starship launch which took place on April 20 and ended with an explosion. SpaceX launched an investigation after the mega-rocket exploded over the Gulf of Mexico and debris rained down over the launch site and beyond in Boca Chica, Texas.

According to Payload, the FAA received the report on August 15, passing a major hurdle in the regulatory process. Starship was grounded after its first launch as it punched a crater into the launch pad, sent boulders flying several kilometers away and allegedly damaged the local ecosystem. A few environmental groups sued the FAA accusing it of granting a launch licence to SpaceX without properly determining the potential damage that could be caused due to a Starship launch.

Moving forward, the FAA will review the report and direct SpaceX to take corrective measures in order to avoid similar consequences of Starship's launch.

Changes made by SpaceX for the next launch attempt

The biggest change SpaceX has made is the installation of a water deluge system beneath the Orbital Launch Mount (OLM) where Starship will be erected. This system is meant to protect the launch pad by shooting cold water upwards through a perforated steel plate to suppress the force of the blasting Raptor engines of Starship. The company tested the steel plate on July 29 followed by a static fire of the first-stage Booster on August 7, which suggests that SpaceX might be closer to a second Starship launch attempt.

Additional view of Starship flame deflector test pic.twitter.com/fOLVfAZVZ2 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 28, 2023

According to Fox, the US Coast Guard marine warnings indicate that the next attempt is as soon as August end, however, an official confirmation is awaited. Besides, SpaceX will not be allowed to launch before it follows through with the corrective measures suggested to avoid a similar incident. Earlier this month, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said his team is preparing for the launch and there is a 50% chance of the rocket reaching orbit.

The 394-foot-tall Starship rocket is the biggest and the most powerful launch vehicle in existence. According to SpaceX, the rocket is capable of carrying 100 to 150 tonnes to low-Earth orbit. It has also been endorsed as the best bet to take humans to the Moon and eventually to Mars.

NASA has awarded two contracts to SpaceX to avail Starship launch services and transport crew and cargo to the Moon. This rocket, after it is fully ready, will be brought into use in NASA's Artemis Program which will see humans return to the Moon and establish sustainable lunar bases. But the problems facing Starship has cast doubts about its readiness. Earlier in June, Jim Free, the NASA associate administrator for exploration systems development, said that the Artemis 3 mission which is targeted for launch in 2025 with four astronauts and involves Starship, is facing chances of being delayed beyond the decided timeline if the rocket is not ready.