SpaceX Successfully Deploys Japanese Lander, NASA's Water-hunting CubeSat Towards Moon

SpaceX has successfully deployed the HAKUTO-R lander, part of the Mission 1 (M1) by Japan’s private aerospace firm ispace. The mission launched at 1:08 pm IST from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on December 11 aboard the Falcon 9 rocket. The lander is carrying a tiny lunar rover named Rashid which is developed by UAE’s Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre and is the country's maiden rover mission to the Moon.

Apart from the lander, Falcon 9 also successfully deployed NASA’s Lunar Flashlight CubeSat which is designed to map the water-ice composition near the Moon’s south pole. At 1:56 pm, the second stage of Falcon 9 released the HAKUTO-R lander followed by the Lunar Flashlight five minutes later. This CubeSat will fly to the Moon on its own

Deployment of ispace’s HAKUTO-R Mission 1 confirmed pic.twitter.com/9R3Uw2qceS — SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 11, 2022

About the Mission 1

If the lander makes a successful touchdown on the Moon (in April 2023), it would mark Japan's first landing on the Moon's surface. To ensure minimal fuel consumption, HAKUTO (Japanese for white rabbit) will take a low-energy path to the Moon which will take it 1.6 million km from Earth before it swings back toward the Moon. The rover's landing is planned at the Atlas crater, which is 87 kilometers across and just over 2 kilometers deep, in the northeastern section of the moon’s near side.

After the landing, the 10-kg Rashid rover will roll out to the lunar surface to study the Moon's electrically charged environment and perform other technology demonstrations in the mission that will last for 14 Earth days or one lunar day. HAKUTO is also carrying a solid-state battery, a flight computer with artificial intelligence for identifying geologic features seen by the UAE rover; and 360-degree cameras.

ispace has planned two more launches of an improved HAKUTO lander in 2024 and 2025 if the M1 mission yields results as planned. Hitching the ride as a secondary payload was NASA's Lunar Flashlight which will be deployed in the non-rectilinear halo orbit (NRHO) that is going to bring it as close as 15 km to the lunar south pole and 70,000 km to its most distant point.

NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which developed the CubeSat, revealed in an update that teams have acquired signal from the CubeSat meaning it is functioning as expected so far.