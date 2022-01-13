SpaceX Successfully Launches 105 Small Satellites Into Orbit In 2nd Launch Of 2022

Elon Musk’s SpaceX successfully transported 105 small satellites into orbit under the company’s third dedicated smallsat rideshare mission, Transporter-3. The launch was a two-stage Falcon 9 rocket flight and the liftoff took place at 8:55 pm (IST) from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. According to CNBC’s Michael Sheetz, this was the 10th flight of this Falcon 9 booster of SpaceX which completed its 10th overall mission ever since the SpaceX Demo-2 mission in 2020.

The booster, after escorting the upper stage loaded with small satellites, made an easy landing at landing zone 1 (LZ 1) in what seems no less than a scene out of a science fiction movie. The latest launch was SpaceX’s second this year, with the last one being the deployment of 49 Starlink satellites on January 6. What’s new about the launch is the fact that the booster stage landed on the launch pad instead of a drone ship deployed at the coasts. SpaceX usually uses a drone ship to land its boosters as it requires more fuel to land rockets on land due to longer trajectories.

Owing to a different landing method this time, local residents were able to spot the booster making a landing with loud sonic booms. Several locals also captured images of the launch that showed Falcon9 soaring through the blue sky.

Prior to Transporter-3, SpaceX installed 49 Starlink satellites into orbit in a launch that took place at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Interestingly, this launch also took a different direction than previous flights, as the rocket was launched from the southeast coast of Florida rather than the usual northeast path. With this launch, SpaceX kickstarted 2022 after an immensely productive 2021, wherein it made a record of most launches in a year with 31 liftoffs.

SpaceX’s mission on January 6 was its 35th dedicated one for Starlink since 2019, which took the total number of Starlink satellites to 2,000. SpaceX has outfitted these satellites with special laser links in order to allow them to interact with one another. Without having to rely on ground relays, the satellites will be able to communicate more effectively.

