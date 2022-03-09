SpaceX Successfully Launches Falcon 9 For 10th Time In 2022 Achieving New Milestone

In a major milestone, SpaceX successfully launched 48 Starlink satellites into the low-Earth orbit (LEO) for the eighth time in 2022. The company has another reason to celebrate as the latest launch was SpaceX's tenth successful mission that it conducted in the first ten weeks of the current year. The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from the Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 7:15 PM (IST) adding four dozen new satellites to the Starlink constellation.

Watch Falcon 9 launch 48 Starlink satellites to orbit → https://t.co/bJFjLCzWdK https://t.co/XyLOtdKPBP — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 9, 2022

Starlink is a network of low-earth-orbit satellites that link to user terminals on the ground to deliver high-speed broadband internet. SpaceX has launched over 2,000 such satellites and aims to launch over 40,000 more in order to deliver internet in every corner of the world.

SpaceX follows up on one launch per week promise

This mission was SpaceX's latest step towards conducting 52 launches this year as the company, in early January, had announced that it is targeting one launch every week. As for the latest launch, it was the fourth launch and landing for this particular Falcon 9 first stage booster. Previously, it has been used for missions such as the Arabsat-6A in April 2019, the Space Test Program-2 (STP-2) flight for the U.S. military in June 2019 and the Italian Earth-observation satellite COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation FM2 in January 2022.

It is worth mentioning that the Starlink satellites have gained extra importance as it is currently helping out Ukraine by providing internet to its citizens amid the armed conflict with Russia. SpaceX offered its help by activating the Starlink satellites over Ukraine after the country's Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov requested Elon Musk for his broadband service. While the company is playing a crucial role in aiding the people of Ukraine, Starlink has emerged as a problem lately after NASA and many astronomers complained about the rising traffic in the low-Earth orbit.

Image: Twitter/@SpaceX