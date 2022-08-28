SpaceX Successfully Launches Falcon 9 With 54 Satellites, Lands Rocket At Sea; WATCH

SpaceX, on Sunday, launched its Falcon 9 rocket in another successful mission to loft 54 new Starlink satellites into orbit. The rocket lifted off at 9:11 am IST from the Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. About nine minutes after the launch, the two-stage rocket separated from the fairing and aced a landing on A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Falcon 9’s first stage has landed on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship pic.twitter.com/byVhI2F0HY — SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 28, 2022

According to SpaceX, this was the second launch of this first-stage Falcon 9 booster as it was previously used to send an automated Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) under the CRS-24 mission in December 2021.

About 15 minutes later, SpaceX confirmed through a Twitter post that all 54 satellites were installed in the Starlink constellation. Starlink is a satellite-internet providing company that is operated by SpaceX and aims to provide low-latency, high-speed internet across the world. On July 23, Elon Musk revealed that Starlink, which has over 2,800 active satellites, is available in 36 countries.

Earlier today, SpaceX announced that Norway in Europe became the latest country to avail the internet services. Currently, majority of Starlink’s customers are in Europe, North and Central America, parts of Canada and Australia, and some nations in South America.

Starlink is now available in Norway! Additionally, to better reflect parity in purchasing power across our customers, we’ve adjusted prices in most countries service is currently in. See if service is available in your area → https://t.co/slZbTmHdml — SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 27, 2022

SpaceX plans beaming satellite internet directly to smartphones

During the ‘Coverage Above and Beyond’ event organised by SpaceX at its Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas, Elon Musk announced that SpaceX has partnered with T-Mobile to provide Starlink internet directly to smartphones. The services are likely to begin next year and for this, SpaceX will launch satellites much heavier than the current ones in order to gain stronger signals from the low-Earth orbit.

Named Starlink Version 2, it would introduce seven-metre-long satellites and antennas measuring 25 square metres. In a recent tweet, Musk said, "Starlink V2, launching next year, will transmit direct to mobile phones, eliminating dead zones worldwide". He, however, said that the connectivity will be 2 to 4 megabits and will be limited to texting and voice calls.