SpaceX Targets Launch Of 54 Starlink Satellites On Sept 14 In 42nd Mission; Watch Live

SpaceX is targeting the launch of its 42nd orbital mission of this year on September 14. The agency’s Falcon 9 will lift off with 54 new Starlink satellites at 7:40 am IST from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. If not tomorrow, the company is eyeing the backup opportunity on September 15 when the launch window opens at 7:18 am IST.

Static fire test of Falcon 9 complete – targeting Tuesday, September 13 for launch of 54 Starlink satellites to orbit from SLC-40 in Florida → https://t.co/n8l1G1m819 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 11, 2022

SpaceX conducted its previous mission on September 11 wherein it launched a fleet of 34 Starlink satellites along with the AST SpaceMobile’s BlueWalker 3, the heaviest communication satellite lofted by the Elon Musk-owned firm. Currently, the Starlink constellation has over 2,800 satellites and hundreds more will be added in the next few months.

As for the next mission, it will see the Falcon 9 booster launch on its sixth flight. About nine minutes after liftoff, the booster will separate from the satellite fairing and land on the Just Read The Instructions drone ship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean. You can watch the launch live on SpaceX's official YouTube channel and other social media handles. The webcast will begin ten minutes prior to the launch.

The booster has previously supported the Turksat 5B mission, along with the Commercial Resupply Services-22 (CRS-22) and the Commercial Resupply Services-25 (CRS-25) to the International Space Station (ISS) for NASA. Interestingly, the same booster has been used for two manned missions by SpaceX when it transported four astronauts to the ISS under Crew-3 and Crew-4 in November 2021 and April this year, respectively.

SpaceX makes reusability record

On September 11, with the launch of BlueWalker 3, SpaceX made a reusability record by using a Falcon 9 booster 14 times. Apart from nine Starlink launches, the booster has supported ANASIS-II, the satellite mission for the South Korean military, the Transporter-1 and Transporter 3 as well as Demo-2, SpaceX's first crewed mission which won it a NASA contract. The mission was also significant as it saw the launch of the BlueWalker 3 satellite which weighs 1,500 kilograms and will measure 693 square feet (64 square meters) when fully unfolded.