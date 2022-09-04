SpaceX Targets Sept 5 For Next Starlink Mission; Watch Falcon 9 Launch And Land At Sea

SpaceX is targeting September 5 to launch a new fleet of satellites under its Starlink mission. The mission would see a two-stage Falcon 9 rocket liftoff with 51 Starlink satellites from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station when the launch window opens at 7:39 am IST.

Targeting Sunday, September 4 for Falcon 9’s launch of 51 Starlink satellites and Spaceflight’s Sherpa-LTC to orbit from Florida → https://t.co/eohyowGHyu — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 3, 2022

Around nine minutes after the launch, the Falcon 9 booster would separate from the first stage fairing and land on the Just Read The Instructions drone ship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean. SpaceX also has a backup launch opportunity on September 6 when the launch window opens at 7:09 am IST.

You can watch the live coverage of the launch by tuning in to the official YouTube channel of Space. The coverage would begin at 7:30 am and updates will be available on other social media handles as well.

SpaceX says that the first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched Arabsat-6A, STP-2, COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation FM2, KPLO, and two Starlink missions. Notably, the next mission would mark SpaceX's 40th this year, the majority of them being for Starlink. So far, the company has launched over 2,800 satellites to the low-Earth orbit (LEO) and is planning to launch thousands more. The next launch would be in line with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's goal of conducting around 60 orbital missions this year.

According to Musk, SpaceX is now carrying out rocket launches roughly every five days which would help the company easily achieve its target. Earlier in July this year, SpaceX broke its own record for the most annual launches (31) and is now eyeing to double the number. Interestingly, Musk recently revealed in a tweet that his firm would achieve the target of 100 launches next year including both Starlink and crewed missions to the International Space Station (ISS) for NASA.

Recently, Royal Caribbean announced that it has adopted the Starlink internet service for its fleet of ships making it the first cruise company to do so. Starlink will be installed in Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Silversea Cruises ships and the work would be complete by next year.

Image: SpaceX