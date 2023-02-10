SpaceX To Attempt First-ever 33-engine Static Fire Test Of Starship Booster On Feb 10

SpaceX has a big day ahead on February 10 as the company will conduct the first-ever 33-engine static fire test of the Super Heavy Booster 7 prototype of the Starship rocket. This revelation was made by SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell at a commercial space conference in Washington DC on February 9. She also underlined the company's primary goal ahead of the megarocket's debut orbital mission-- which is not to blow up the launch pad when Starship lifts off. Shotwell says not doing so would also count as a success, although the real objective is to test launch and recover both the stages of Starship in one piece.

As for the test, SpaceX has not clarified exactly when it will take place although NASA Spaceflight has started a livestream from the launch pad at Boca Chica, Texas.

Why is this significant?

The static fire test of the Super Heavy Booster is among the last major hurdles which needs to be cleared before Starship launches in its debut mission (another major hurdle is a launch permit from the US Federal Aviation Administration). SpaceX already successfully completed a 'wet-dress rehearsal' of the rocket-- which is a procedure to fill the launch vehicle's tanks with propellant and prove that it can be done safely just like actual launch day.

Booster 7 completed a long-duration static fire test of 11 Raptor 2 engines on the orbital launch pad at Starbase pic.twitter.com/fFnKR00XNo — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 29, 2022

As for the static fire test, it is a procedure wherein the Booster will be anchored to the ground while all its engines will be ignited for a predetermined amount of time. The Booster 7 is equipped with 33 Raptor 2 engines and each of them is capable of generating 230 tons of peak thrust. Starship is actually a two-stage rocket (measuring roughly 400 feet), the first stage is the Booster 7 and the second stage is the Ship 24 prototype that has six Raptor 2 engines. The company has also conducted test fires of the Ship's engines, all of which have ended smoothly.

Raptor 2 rocket engines at Starbase, each producing over half a million pounds (230 tons) of force pic.twitter.com/9ixxXXceG3 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 26, 2022

The SpaceX team, however, must be really nervous because the last time they tried firing all engines at once in July last year, the Booster caught fire.

It is worth noting that Starship will be the world's most powerful rocket when it launches to orbit courtesy of the same Raptor 2 engines which are feared for their power as they are fully capable of destroying the launch pad. The highest number of Booster engines fired at once since the July incident is 11 and that was on November 30, 2022. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk recently said that his team will conduct the Starship launch next month if the remaining tests are successful. Last October, he had said that SpaceX is proceeding "very carefully" in preparations for the Starship because another fiery incident could cost the company at least six months.