SpaceX To Break Record Of Most Falcon 9 Launches In A Year Today; Watch Live Here

SpaceX will conduct its 32nd launch of 2022 on July 21, breaking the previous record of most launches in a year. The company made a record of carrying out 31 Falcon 9 missions last year wherein it launched a wide range of missions including NASA's DART and the first all-commercial astronaut crew during Inspiration-4. SpaceX would, however, surpass the record today when it launches another Falcon 9 with 46 new Starlink satellites to the low-Earth orbit (LEO).

Targeting Thursday, July 21 for a Falcon 9 launch of 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from SLC-4E in California → https://t.co/JjYCrQr1fb — SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 20, 2022

How to watch the launch?

The two-stage Falcon 9 rocket will liftoff from the Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California when the launch window opens at 11:09 pm IST. The mission also has a backup opportunity at the same time on Friday.

According to SpaceX, the live webcast of the launch will begin five minutes prior to the liftoff. You can watch the launch live by tuning in to the company's official Twitter handle, website or on its YouTube channel.

The booster being used for this mission has been used only for three missions so far. SpaceX says that this Falcon 9 booster has been previously used to launch NROL-87, NROL-85 and SARah-1 missions. About nine minutes after the launch, the booster will separate from the rocket's second stage and land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

Notably, the company's pace to conduct orbital missions is motivated by CEO Elon Musk's goal of carrying out as many as 60 launches this year. When SpaceX tied its record of 31 launches on July 17, Musk said that it is just a start and that delivering about 1000 times more mass to orbit per year would is what would make humans multi-planetary.

SpaceX wins another NASA contract

Meanwhile, SpaceX has bagged another crucial mission under a $255 million contract awarded to it by NASA. The contract is to avail launch services from SpaceX to launch the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope using a Falcon Heavy rocket. The telescope, which will be used to study dark matter and dark energy, is currently under development and will be launched no earlier than 2026. Tap here to read more about this telescope.