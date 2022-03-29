SpaceX To Halt Production Of Its Dragon Capsules; To Reuse Older Ones: Report

In the latest development, SpaceX has announced that it is halting the production of Crew Dragon capsules, the company's flagship vehicle to carry astronauts to and from the International Space Station (ISS). The Elon Musk-owned company has four Dragon capsules which it is planning to reuse for future missions instead of building new ones. SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell, however, said as per The Verge that the company is finishing the final capsule and would continue producing its components for refurbishment if needed.

Since its debut in 2020, SpaceX has used its Crew Dragon on five occasions to carry astronauts into space. Four of them were launched carrying NASA astronauts whereas one was during Inspiration 4, SpaceX's first fully private space mission last year. It is worth noting, that production of the Crew Dragon capsules began under NASA's Commercial Crew Program following which SpaceX, in 2014, won NASA's Commercial Crew Transportation Capability (CCtCap) contract for six missions.

On March 25 NASA announced that it has chosen Musk's firm for six more missions to the space station through 2026. The missions were awarded to SpaceX, as well as Northrop Grumman, under the Commercial Resupply Services-2 (CRS-2) contracts with a maximum potential value of $14 billion. The announcement of halting production of the Dragon capsules would also allow SpaceX to focus on the development of the Starship rocket, which is being prepared for its first-ever orbital launch this year.

SpaceX's new flight in a new capsule

The company is preparing for its next mission to the ISS- Crew 4- which is targeted for April 19 and will carry a team of four astronauts in a new capsule named Freedom. The new crew visiting the ISS next month includes NASA astronaut Kjell Lindgren along with Robert Hines, Jessica Watkins and Samantha Christoforetti.

The Freedom spacecraft would be SpaceX’s fourth Dragon capsule carrying astronauts to outer space after Endeavour, Resilience and Endurance as the last three. In addition to this, the forthcoming mission would be SpaceX’s sixth overall crewed flight including the test flight Demo-2 and the private orbital mission Inspiration4.