SpaceX To Launch 48 Starlink Satellites On Mar 9 In 10th Liftoff Of 2022; Watch Live Here

SpaceX is about to complete its 10th successful mission this year as it is preparing to launch a new batch of 48 Starlink satellites into orbit on March 9. Scheduled for 7:15 PM (IST) today, the launch will be conducted from the Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The Falcon 9 rocket, mounted with the satellites, would then land on the SpaceX A Shortfall of Gravitas drone ship stationed in the Atlantic coast a few kilometres from the launch pad.

When and where to watch the launch live?

As mentioned above, the launch will be conducted at 7:15 pm and its coverage will begin 15 minutes before the liftoff. Interested viewers can watch the coverage live by tuning in to SpaceX's official YouTube channel or can even watch it on the company's official Twitter handle.

SpaceX prepares for 10th launch in first 10 weeks of 2022

The forthcoming launch would mark SpaceX's 10th Falcon 9 launch in the first 10 weeks of 2022 pushing the company toward its goal of one launch per week this year. Out of the nine in total, six have been for Starlink so far. Once the mission is complete, SpaceX would add to its Starlink constellation which already has over 2,000 satellites in orbit. Space.com reported that the weather is 80% favourable for the mission and if successful, it would be the fourth launch and landing for this particular Falcon 9 first stage booster.

The Arabsat-6A in April 2019, the Space Test Program-2 (STP-2) flight for the U.S. military in June 2019 and the Italian Earth-observation satellite COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation FM2 in January 2022 are some of the missions this booster has been previously used in.

It is worth mentioning that the Starlink satellites have gained extra importance as it is currently helping out Ukraine by providing internet to its citizens amid the armed conflict with Russia. SpaceX offered its help by activating the Starlink satellites over Ukraine after the country's Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov requested Elon Musk for his broadband service. While the company is playing a crucial role in aiding the people of Ukraine, Starlink has emerged as a problem lately after NASA and many astronomers complained about the rising traffic in the low-Earth orbit.

Image: Twitter/@SpaceX