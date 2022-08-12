SpaceX To Launch Falcon 9 Rocket With 46 Starlink Satellites; Here's How To Watch Live

SpaceX is targeting the launch of a new fleet of Starlink satellites in the early hours of August 13. According to the company, a two-stage Falcon 9 rocket would lift off with 46 satellites from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California at 3:10 am IST. Following the launch, the first stage booster will separate from the satellite-carrying second stage fairing and land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

Targeting Friday, August 12 for a Falcon 9 launch of 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from SLC-4E in California — SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 11, 2022

The forthcoming launch would be the second satellite mission by SpaceX this week, as it recently launched 52 satellites from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Meanwhile, the booster supporting the upcoming mission will fly for the 10th time and has previously been used for nine missions including two crewed launches. You can watch the mission live on the company's YouTube channel or social media handles.

Apart from one Starlink mission, Transporter-4, Transporter-5, and CRS-23 (Crew Rotation Service) this booster has also launched Crew-1 and Crew-2 which transported four astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS). Besides, SpaceX used the same booster to launch the Globalstar FM15 satellite and NASA's IXPE (Imaging X-Ray Polarimetry Explorer) telescope.

Currently, SpaceX has launched over 2,200 satellites for its Starlink constellation which is providing high-speed internet in 37 countries so far. Besides, this next mission would also be the company's 36th of the year.

Threats to Starlink satellites

According to a report by Space News, the Starlink satellites are facing threats from the debris that was created after an anti-satellite missile test by Russia in November last year. The new batch of satellites being launched are part of Group 3 of Starlink's five layers and are in a similar orbit to the debris cloud. Citing data from space-tracking company COMSPOC, Space News revealed that 841 satellites which represent about 30% of the Starlink constellation, were affected by 6,000 close approaches recently.

SpaceX, however, says that its satellites are capable of carrying maneuvers to avoid collisions with space debris. According to the company, the satellites performed nearly 7,000 collision avoidance maneuvers to evade the debris cloud between December 2021 and May 2022. Out of these maneuvers, 1,700 were linked to the destroyed Russian satellite named Cosmos 1408.