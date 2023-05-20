Last Updated:

SpaceX To Launch First Saudi Woman Into Space For Ax-2 Mission; Here's Where To Watch LIVE

SpaceX will launch Axiom Space's Ax-2 mission in the early hours of May 22 to the International Space Station with first female astronaut from Saudi Arabia.

Harsh Vardhan
SpaceX

The Ax-2 mission is targeted for liftoff on May 22 when the launch window opens at 3:07 am IST. (Image: SpaceX)


On May 22, Saudi Arabia's Rayyanah Barnawi will become the world's first woman from Saudi Arabia to visit space. Barnawi will embark on a 12-day mission to the International Space Station (ISS) on May 22 with three other crew members. These astronauts are a part of Axiom Space's Axiom-2 (Ax-2) mission, which is the world's second all-private mission to the space station. 

Where to watch the Ax-2 mission?

The Ax-2 mission is targeted for liftoff on May 22 when the launch window opens at 3:07 am IST. SpaceX says there is a backup opportunity the next day at 2:44 am IST. The webcast for the launch both days will begin about 3.5 hours before the lift off. You can watch the launch live on SpaceX's official YouTube channel or when the livestream starts on SpaceX's social media handles. 

The Falcon 9 rocket mounted with the Dragon spacecraft is ready at the launch pad after it was rolled out of the hangar at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. 

About the Ax-2 mission

Ax-2 is Axiom Space's second mission to the ISS after the first was launched on April 8, 2022. In the first mission, a four-membered crew spent 17 days in orbit and conducted several science experiments during their stay aboard the ISS. Ax-2 will follow the same routine as the new crew will perform over 20 science and technology experiments in areas such as human physiology, physical sciences, and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics). 

Apart from Barnawi, the Ax-2 comprises of another Saudi astronaut Ali Al-Qarni and two from the US-- Peggy Whitson and John Shoffner. Barnawi is an expert in Biomedial Sciences and she along with l-Qarni, the Air Force captain, will serve as mission specialists. Whitson, on the other hand, is a retired NASA astronaut and the mission commander whereas businessman and aviator Shoffner is the mission pilot. 

