SpaceX To Launch New Fleet Of Starlink Satellites On Feb 21 After Solar Storm Destruction

SpaceX will be launching a fresh fleet of 46 Starlink satellites on February 21. Boarding the two-stage Falcon 9 rocket, the satellites will liftoff from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 8:14 pm (IST). This will be the Elon Musk-owned firm’s first launch since it lost 40 of its satellites to a geomagnetic storm that hit Earth two weeks ago. In a recent statement released by SpaceX, it had said that the satellites would not create any orbital debris and no parts would hit the ground as they have been designed to disintegrate during re-entry into the Earth's atmosphere.

Initially scheduled for February 20, the launch was postponed by a day owing to unfavourable weather conditions. Taking to Twitter, SpaceX had announced, “Due to recovery weather, now targeting Monday, February 21 at 9:44 a.m. EST for launch of Starlink”.

Due to recovery weather, now targeting Monday, February 21 at 9:44 a.m. EST for launch of Starlink — SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 19, 2022

When and where to watch the launch?

SpaceX will live-stream the liftoff from Cape Canaveral 15 minutes before the Falcon 9 launches at 8:14 pm (IST). You can tune in to catch the launch live on SpaceX’s official Twitter handle or its YouTube channel.

SpaceX ready for its seventh launch this year

The upcoming Starlink launch would be SpaceX’s seventh launch in 2022 and 141st in total for the Falcon 9 rocket, according to Everyday Astronaut. Besides, this will be the 11th launch of this particular booster and its landing would be the 33rd consecutive one which is a record. The booster would descend approximately nine minutes after sending the second stage into orbit and make its landing on SpaceX’s drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

As mentioned above, this would be the company’s seventh launch this year and it has already launched a fair share of Starlink satellites taking the total number to over 2,000. SpaceX had earlier revealed that it is aiming an average of one orbital launch every week and is eyeing on record 52 launches this year. In 2021, the company had conducted a total of 31 orbital launches, which is the highest to date.

Image: Twitter/@SpaceX