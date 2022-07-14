SpaceX To Launch New Mission To ISS For NASA On July 15; Here's How To Watch Live

SpaceX will launch the 25th Commercial Resupply Mission (CRS-25) for NASA to the International Space Station (ISS) in the early hours of July 15. The company’s Falcon 9 rocket, mounted with the Dragon spacecraft, will liftoff at 6:14 am IST from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Florida. In a recent update, NASA revealed that the mission managers have given the go for Dragon’s launch with over 2,500 kg of cargo.

Tomorrow at 8:44pm ET, @SpaceX's 25th cargo resupply mission will lift off from Launch Complex 39A. Weather officials continue to predict a 70% chance of favorable weather conditions.



Join us tonight at 8pm ET for the pre-launch media telecon: https://t.co/1XQVlkaW6V pic.twitter.com/8CSKf9tLr3 — NASA's Kennedy Space Center (@NASAKennedy) July 13, 2022

On July 13, the Falcon 9 booster and the integrated spacecraft were rolled out to the launch pad at the KSC and are now standing tall awaiting the launch.

How to watch the launch live?

The coverage of Falcon 9’s liftoff will begin at 5:45 am IST and the launch is targeted at 6:14 am. You can watch the launch on NASA’s official website, NASA TV, NASA app and its official YouTube channel. According to NASA, the Dragon will orbit Earth for a day-and-a-half and dock at the space station’s Harmony module’s port at 8:50 pm the next day.

What is the Dragon carrying?

Part of the 2,500 kg cargo is several new science experiments that the Expedition 67 astronaut crew aboard the ISS will carry out. This includes the study of the ageing of immune cells and methods to reverse it during postflight recovery.

In addition to this, NASA is also sending a dust-monitoring mission to understand how dust affects the Earth’s climate and weather. Named Earth Surface Mineral Dust Source Investigation (EMIT), this involves a spectrograph instrument to map the world’s mineral-dust sources and gather information about particle colour and composition. The instrument will be fitted outside the space station and will conduct the mapping while the ISS orbits our planet.

Some other interesting experiments include the study of soil and how microgravity affects metabolic interactions in communities of soil microbes along with finding alternatives to concrete for habitat construction on the Moon and Mars. Meanwhile, the astronauts aboard the Space Station have completed their training for the arrival of the cargo-loaded Dragon.