SpaceX To Launch South Korea's First Moon Mission On August 5; Here's How To Watch Live

The Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter (KPLO) mission, South Korea's maiden endeavour to the Moon will be launched by SpaceX in the early hours of August 5. The 678-kilogram orbiter will liftoff aboard the two-stage Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 4:38 am IST (7:08 p.m. EDT on August 4). The mission is informally named Danuri, meaning "enjoy the Moon" which has the objective of peering inside the dark and shadowed regions on the Moon's poles.

How to watch the launch live?

Targeting Thursday, August 4 at 7:08 p.m. ET for a Falcon 9 launch of KPLO to a ballistic lunar transfer orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 in Florida — SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 3, 2022

The live broadcast of the launch will begin at 4:30 am, around eight minutes ahead of the targeted launch window. You can tune in to SpaceX's official website or its YouTube channel to watch the Falcon 9 liftoff. The launch will also be aired live on the company's official Twitter handle around the same time.

According to SpaceX, the booster being used for the KPLO mission will fly for the sixth time as it has previously been used for Arabsat-6A, STP-2, COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation FM2, and two Starlink missions. About nine minutes after separation from the Orbiter-carrying second stage, the booster will land on the Just Read the Instructions droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

More about South Korea's KPLO mission

After its launch tomorrow, the South Korean orbiter will be sent into a ballistic lunar transfer orbit by propelling it toward the first Lagrange point (L1), a location four times farther than the Moon. The orbiter will then be pulled back and inserted into the lunar orbit on December 16. Built at a cost of $180 million, the orbiter consists of six instruments including a camera, telescope and sensors.

Out of these six instruments, five were developed by Korean universities and research organizations, whereas one instrument is NASA's contribution. The US space agency is also offering its help through the Deep Space Network, which is an array of three massive radio telescopes in California, Spain's Madrid and Australia's Canberra and are used for communication with spacecraft.

"The basic idea of this mission is technological development and demonstration", Eunhyeuk Kim from the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI) said as per a report by Spaceflight Now. “Also, using the science instruments, we are hoping to get some useful data on the lunar surface.”