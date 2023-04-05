SpaceX To Launch Starship Next Week? Developments Hint The Mega Show Is Inevitable

SpaceX's Starship launch system seems to be extremely close to flying for the very first time next week. According to the air traffic advisory issued by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), SpaceX is targeting the debut orbital launch of its mega-rocket on April 10, with April 11 and 12 reserved as backup dates. The advisory suggests that the launch window opens no earlier than 6:40 pm IST on April 10 from Starbase, the development site of Starship in Boca Chica, Texas.

First static fire attempt of 33 Raptor engines on Booster 7 https://t.co/3haor6owfa February 9, 2023

While excitement is peaking for Starship's launch, a launch license from the FAA for the launch from Boca Chica still remains the biggest hurdle yet. Several experts have said that SpaceX could receive the permit in a few days, which is why the FAA went on to issue the advisory. The speculation was fuelled by SpaceX CEO Elon Musk who tweeted that the launch might be a few days ago but is happening this month.

SpaceX faces another major challenge

If SpaceX procures the launch permit before April 10, it could face a last-minute civil lawsuit for launching the mega-rocket from Starbase, says Eric Berger of Ars Technica. According to Berger, the lawsuit could delay the mission further due to environmental concerns. Several environmentalists, including locals, have protested against Starship's launch from Boca Chica, citing the sensitive ecosystems that could be harmed.

The FAA completed its environmental review of Starbase last year and gave SpaceX the nod to develop Starship but also laid few conditions to mitigate the harmful effects on the ecosystem. The rocket's launch is a big concern not for the environmentalists but also for SpaceX engineers who fear that the launch vehicle's strength could harm the launch pad. Moreover, Musk said at the Morgan Stanley Conference last month that Starship might only have a 50% chance of reaching orbit.